Central Coast baseball team raises thousands for Benedetti family

Det. Luca Benedetti was killed in the line of duty last week
Posted at 12:40 PM, May 20, 2021
A barbecue fundraiser for the family of fallen San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti brought in more than $8,000 this week.

The fundraiser, hosted by the Central Coast Crushers baseball team, took place Tuesday at Heavenly Home in Paso Robles.

Organizers call the event a “huge success," saying cars were lined up down the street.

The funds will reportedly be delivered to the department next week.

Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant in San Luis Obispo last week. His funeral and procession took place Thursday.

