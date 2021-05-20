Central Coast baseball team raises thousands for Benedetti family

A barbecue fundraiser for the family of fallen San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti brought in more than $8,000 this week.

The fundraiser, hosted by the Central Coast Crushers baseball team, took place Tuesday at Heavenly Home in Paso Robles.

Organizers call the event a “huge success," saying cars were lined up down the street.

The funds will reportedly be delivered to the department next week.

Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant in San Luis Obispo last week. His funeral and procession took place Thursday.