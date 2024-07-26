Central Coast beaches see uptick in sea lion strandings, signs point to domoic acid poisoning

The Marine Mammal Center (MMC) in Morro Bay is reporting an increase in California sea lion strandings.

Sea lions are considered "stranded" when they come to shore in need of medical attention, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

MMC Operations Manager Aliah Meza says there have been around 20 local cases within the past week, most of which are concentrated in Southern San Luis Obispo County.

They are primarily taking place near Pismo State Beach and the Oceano Dunes.

Meza says the stranded sea lions are showing signs of domoic acid poisoning.

Domoic acid is a neurotoxin released during naturally occurring algal blooms.

When the toxin gets into a sea lion's system, it can cause inflammation and brain damage.

Symptoms include erratic behavior such as head waving and seizures.

The MMC asks that beach-goers contact them should they come across a stranded sea lion displaying signs of domoic acid poisoning.

Their hot-line is 415-289-SEAL.

MMC officials encourage people to stay about 50 yards away from sea lions as they can be unpredictable and aggressive.

They also advise pet owners to keep dogs on leashes.