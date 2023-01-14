Central Coast business uses concrete mixer to help residents fill sandbags faster

Central Coast Landscape Products set up their concrete mixer truck to help residents in San Luis Obispo fill sandbags faster.

The owner of Central Coast Landscape along with other workers showed up along Prado Road to help residents there.

We caught up with Central Coast Landscape owner, Sascha Zvolensky, who said the concrete mixer allows them to fill 300 sandbags with one truck. With 60 bags being filled every 15 minutes.

"We're giving back to our community, we appreciate everything you've done for 16 years to help us out and hopefully this can help all of you out," said Zvolensky.

On Friday, a group of women from the San Luis Woman's shelter was there filling up sandbags after they experienced flooding in the last storm. Zvolensky said the women were excited to see them arrive as the concrete truck helped them fill their 160 sandbags quicker than the traditional shovel.

"They can help direct water and a lot of mud from flowing places it shouldn't, they are easy to place and set them down where you need them and move them later when you're not using them," said Zvolensky.

