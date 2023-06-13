Central Coast defense attorney speaks on $63 million verdict against Chevron

Last week, a jury in Santa Maria reached a $63 million verdict against Union Oil Company of California, a Chevron subsidiary, for covering up a toxic chemical pit in Santa Maria back in the 70s.

Taylor Ernst is one of the attorneys involved in the Wright V. Union Oil Company of California case.

“The reason this story is so important is this was the community of Santa Maria speaking back for the environmental hazards that were created by these oil companies over decades: they created jobs, they helped the community, they helped Santa Maria grow,” said Ernst. “When it came time for them to do the right thing, they somewhat skirted the regulations and left some chemicals in the ground.”

According to attorneys, in 1985, Kevin Wright built his home on the land he purchased not knowing that it had been a chemical pit for Union Oil Company.

The defense team said that Wright lived in that house for about two years but 27 years later, he was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer that can be caused by benzene exposure.

“In 2015, he was diagnosed with what's called multiple myeloma; it's a type of cancer that lasts for a period of time,” explained Ernst. “He has gotten two stem cell treatments, and he is getting chemo once a month, and he's going to continue to do that for the foreseeable future.”

Ernst said $22 million was awarded in compensatory damages and $41 million in punitive damages.

The defense team for Wright included Taylor Ernst and Don Ernst from Ernst Law Group, Jacob Norman, Brian Ward, and Erin Powers from Trial Lawyers for Justice.

KSBY News reached out to Chevron for a response to the verdict.

“We strongly disagree with the jury’s decisions to award compensatory and punitive damages,” said in a statement Jeff Moore, a Chevron Corporation’s Public Affairs Advisor. “The site was cleaned up per regulatory standards, and in 2016 the Santa Barbara Health Department issued a ‘no further action’ letter.”

Moore said Union Oil Company of California plans to appeal once the final judgment has been entered.