Central Coast DMV glitch leads to future drivers seeking appointments hundreds of miles away

A glitch in the DMV website made it appear as though there were no appointments available for drivers tests at any local DMV locations, causing potential drivers to book hours away.

"We're not sure how long it's been going on or what exactly the glitch was but it made it so that San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Santa Maria and possibly even Lompoc show up as no appointments available on the website," explained Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

Cunningham had this issue brought to his attention by many of his constituents, but it was solidified when it affected his own teenager.

"I have a 16-year-old and my wife had to book an appointment in Buellton," said Cunningham.

Many residents reached out to the assemblyman with stories of driving to King City, Bakersfield, Goleta or even San Jose.

"That's a whole day off work, you better hope your kid passes that test or it's a long drive home," laughed Cunningham.

The assemblyman reached out to the DMV Director personally, who said they are making it their top priority to get the issue taken care of.

As of now, it is just thought to be a glitch in local DMV websites but how it happened, or how long it's been happening is still unsure.

In the meantime, if you are still having a problem booking a driver's test appointment you can reach out to Cunningham's office and they can help you book it.