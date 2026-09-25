Central Coast events celebrate 'Dolly Parton Day'

California is just one of many states across the United States celebrating September 25 as "Dolly Parton Day" in honor of the late singer.

Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean died on August 25, 2026, at age 80 in Nashville, TN. The day is selected in her honor due to the digits being "9/25" in connection with the movie she famously starred in titled, "9 to 5".

Friday, an age 21+ event is scheduled in Parton's honor at The House of Beau at 1128A State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara from 7 to 10 p.m. While there is no cover and the event is free, the venue requests that you RSVP at https://frombeau.com/events/. You can also learn more on their social channel, https://frombeau.com/events/.

The founders of the Madonna Inn say they knew Parton well and that she always ate in the "golden booth" at the steakhouse. In the past, Parton had a part-time residence in Santa Barbara County in the city of Solvang.

Central Coast honors Dolly Parton

From both sides of the aisle, California state senators Shannon Grove (R-CA 12) and John Laird (D-17th) sponsored SB 931, officially designating September 25 ("9-2-5") as Dolly Parton Day in California. Governor Gavin Newsom's office issued its own proclamation establishing the day, noting she "was also no stranger to the Central Coast, where she performed for packed crowds and spent time over the years."

Helen Morales, a UC Santa Barbara professor and Dolly Parton scholar, recently spoke to KSBY about Parton's legacy after her death, noting her image as a "backwoods Barbie" led to her being underestimated as an artist.

Parton collaborated with Pitbull and re-released her original "9-to-5" as a new tune called "Powerful Women" in 2024. You can find a link to it on Pitbull's YouTube page here: "Powerful Women".