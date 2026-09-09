Central Coast launches $525,000 innovation fund for space, aerospace technologies

REACH has launched a new $525,000 funding program aimed at supporting space, aerospace and dual-use technology development on California’s Central Coast.

The Space Vandenberg Innovation Fund will provide multiple awards to students, researchers, startups, entrepreneurs and established companies working to advance technology development, commercialization and business growth. The fund is administered through Space Vandenberg, led by REACH in partnership with Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara, and supported by California Jobs First.

“By investing in cutting-edge technologies and the people behind them, we’re accelerating industry growth and strengthening the region’s position as a hub for innovation. This is a pivotal opportunity to build on the Central Coast’s unique strengths and invest in the technologies that will drive our region’s economy forward,” said Melissa James, president and CEO of REACH.

The announcement comes amid growing launch activity at Vandenberg Space Force Base, fueling innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth across the region.

Projects eligible for funding include aerospace and space technologies, applied research, technology commercialization, university-industry collaborations, testing and validation efforts, and innovation projects led by students, faculty, startups and community partners.

“We’re excited to see this investment move forward and help position the Central Coast for continued growth in California’s emerging space economy,” said Danna Stroud, associate deputy director of regional engagement and development at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development.

Applications for the Space Vandenberg Innovation Fund are now open. Eligibility requirements and application details are available on their website.

