Central Coast leaders announce event series on proposed offshore drilling expansion

Central Coast leaders are voicing their opposition to a new offshore oil drilling proposal with a series of educational events.

Today, several organizations (Ecologistics, SLO Mothers for Peace, Santa Lucia Chapter of the Sierra Club, SLO Climate Coalition, and SLO Surfrider) will be leading a virtual forum on the actions community members can take to oppose offshore oil drilling. Local leaders, including Assemblymember Dawn Addis, are set to make appearances as key speakers.

Community members can register here. The forum runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Later this week, on January 16, SLO Action Social will be hosting an in-person event. Friday's forum will similarly discuss ways community members can take action and speak out against offshore oil drilling. The meeting will run from 4:30 to 7 p.m., and the location will be revealed upon registration.