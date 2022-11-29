Central Coast Moving & Storage donates 100 turkeys to families in need

Central Coast Moving & Storage, with the help of Peoples Self-Help Housing, donated 100 turkeys to families located in the Creston Gardens & Canyon Creek Apartments who needed a little help with their Thanksgiving meal.

“I’ve always been inspired by businesses that go the extra mile in donating their time and resources to charitable causes," said Austin Yarborough, the owner of Central Coast Moving Co.

"We want to let SLO County know that Central Coast Moving & Storage is here for them too. The CCM team members make a commitment to be the best version of ourselves both on and off the trucks. This was a great opportunity for our team to give back to the community and show our appreciation. We give thanks to the residents of SLO County for supporting our local moving and storage company as we grow the business. It’s more than just moving, it’s about making meaning.”

Yarborough has big plans for community outreach in 2023.

“I have never worked for a company that cares so much about making a difference in its community rather than just being another business for profit, said CCM Office Coordinator Julia Mason, who was in charge of coordinating the turkey logistics.

"After hearing our owner say: What if we donated 100 turkeys this year for thanksgiving!? I immediately loved the idea and embraced the project. I really took pride knowing how many families we got to positively help this year from our community. 100 turkeys is just the start, we're already gearing up for next year.”