Central Coast Nurse Nightingale volunteers debut '805 Chapter' to honor late colleagues

An inspired trio of retired nurses is launching a local 805 Nurse Nightingale Chapter to provide tribute services along California's Central Coast, from Santa Barbara to northern San Luis Obispo County.

Courtesy: Elizabeth Kenney and Maiorano Funeral Home in Waterbury, CT. Image of Nurse Nightingale Honor Guard tribute at the service of the late Mary Elizabeth Kenney.

“It’s a service that will be offered here in the 805 area that will honor the work and career of nurses,” retired nurse Lori Bordeaux told KSBY News.

They are scheduled to debut the new chapter in June and have already scheduled their first honor guard assignment.

Christine Claxson of Arroyo Grande is the retired nurse leading the charge to organize and launch the new chapter. She said the Los Angeles chapter conveyed their appreciation that the honor guard service will soon be available in this region, and they have been providing guidance and resources to the 805 chapter as it will be known.

KSBY Retired nurse Christine Claxson of Arroyo Grande explained the launch of the 805 Nurse Nightingale Chapter to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe.

“They’ve been very helpful on where to get things going, where to get our capes, where to order our uniform, so it’s been great,” Claxson said.

While nurses today wear a variety of scrubs, often in colors and with a "look" that their hospital ownership group requires, for more than a century, nurses were known to wear white outfits and a formal cap.

When we interviewed volunteers starting this chapter, retired nurse Brianna Zagzebski provided a look at what the uniform looks like in its entirety at a service.

KSBY Nurses (left to right) Lori Boudreaux, Brianna Zagzebski, and Christine Claxson are the founding members of the 805 Nurse Nightingale Honor Guard.



“It’s white, the white cap, dress, or slacks, and the shoes, they symbolize purity, cleanliness, and integrity of the professional nurse,” Zagzebski said.

The 805 chapter is hoping that by sharing this story on KSBY News, they can recruit more volunteers to donate their time to services when the need arises. Additionally, they want to share their contact information via email for families who would like to request an 805 Nurse Nightingale Chapter Honor Guard tribute at their loved one's service.

The chapter can be reached by email at: nhg805@gmail.com

In the video accompanying this story on our website, you can observe how the Honor Guard executes their duties at a service. Here is a transcript of the narration:

“At those times, when the unexplainable needed to be explained, Mary Elizabeth was there," said Nurse Nightingale volunteers in a video clip accompanying this story from a similar service in the state of Connecticut, where they honored Mary Elizabeth Kenney. She served as a nurse for 50 years before her death in 2024. The service concludes with a traditional line, “Mary Elizabeth Kenney, we officially release you of your nursing duties.”

The title "Nightingale" is used in honor of the late Florence Nightingale, a British social reformer and founder of modern nursing who led the care of wounded soldiers in the 1800s.

Special note: Mary Elizabeth Kenney's daughter, Elizabeth "Betsy" Kenney Wynnick, provided permission to KSBY to utilize the video of her late mother's Nurse Nightingale tribute. Kenney's service was performed at the Maiorano Funeral Home in Waterbury, CT.