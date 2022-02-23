Central Coast residents celebrate special life moments on "Twos-day"

Tuesday, February 22nd of 2022 would be a day to remember for many people across the Central Coast.

Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo welcomed Novalee, daughter of parents Daniel and Stephanie, at 8:09 a.m.

“That’s my wife’s favorite number, two,” said Daniel.

“I was born on February 2nd, so it has always been cool to say 02/02 and my birth year,” said Stephanie.

Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton welcomed Delilah, the third child of Yadira and David Molina, at 1:18 p.m.

“She’s our second daughter,” said David Molina.

“It’s also a Tuesday and my husband’s birthday is December 22nd,” said Yadira Molina. “I’ll never forget her birthday.”

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria delivered twins on the day of twos.

“It was somewhat chosen for that intention behind it that it would be 2/22/22,” said Director of Maternal Child Health, Veronica Negrete.

“We love celebrating everything so if we can add some more excitement to the celebration, it is that much more fun,” said Assistant Nurse Manager, Lindsay Gerfen.

"There were some that suggested pictures with tutus to go along with the whole theme,” said Negrete.

Events by Krissy Owner, Krissy Arnal, used the special day to create shirts for the Oasis Center while putting on a wedding purposefully set on the date.

“They liked the fact that it was two people coming together and joining as two today,” said Arnal.

The date is considered a palindrome date since it can be read the same forward and backward.

Every day beginning on February 20th through February 28th is also considered a palindrome date.