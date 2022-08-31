Central Coast residents encouraged to conserve power throughout heat wave

The upcoming heat wave will put a strain on the state’s power grid.

In California, that often means Flex Alerts and sometimes even rolling blackouts or Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

PG&E says their primary goal this weekend amid the heat is keeping the lights on.

The company says it will be a team effort from all the residents on the Central Coast and across California to make this a reality.

“With that heat wave comes a real strain on the state's electric grid,” said PG&E Communications Representative Carina Corral.

The Central Coast is being asked to keep electricity usage to a minimum with the weather heating up.

“The strain really comes during that critical time frame period of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and electricity use really increases during this time frame,” Corral said. “The first thing that everybody can do to try to keep the lights on is to conserve. Pre-cool your home, set your thermostat at 72 degrees or higher before 4 p.m. When it hits 4 p.m., increase that thermostat to 78 degrees or higher.”

Corral says the use of air conditioners puts the greatest strain on the grid.

It's recommended the use of other major appliances be avoided during peak hours as well.

“Avoid using major appliances during that critical time of 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The oven is a heat source so it's heating up your home,” Corral added.

Emergency managers say you can prepare now for potential blackouts. That includes having plenty of extra water on hand.

“Make sure that you're prepared, have some water and making sure you don't leave your pets outside,” said Scotty Jalbert. San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Manager. “Bring them in their cool environments, don't leave them in their cars.”

“The way that all Californians can come together right now is to conserve,” Corral said.

To receive alerts on outages or for more information on how to handle potential blackouts, visit PG&E's website here.