Central Coast residents sending aid to help horses affected by Los Angeles fires

Images from the fires in Los Angeles prompted Pismo Beach resident Fran Natale to take action.

Ethan Swope/AP A woman evacuates a horse as the Franklin Fire burns in Malibu, Calif., on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

“I've seen horses that started to run, run away that they let loose and they went back to rescue their other stable mate horses," Natale said. "It's just amazing. It breaks your heart.”

Her friend, Angi Carelli, is driving down from Oregon with a truck loaded with horse supplies. Together, they’ll venture south with a free Uhaul, provided by the company, to provide materials and feed to help the hundreds of horses displaced from the Los Angeles wildfires.

So far, just in the last two days, the local horse community has stepped up, sending her feed, horse blankets, saddles, halters and anything that horse owners and horses could use to help rebuild.

And they’re not alone. On Sunday, Jenn Foss of Behind the Barn Consignment left Atascadero with a caravan of six trucks and trailers, one truck and one SUV filled with horse-related supplies and feed. The long day of donation drop-offs was capped by the rescuing of two ponies that are now safe and recovering from the fire and smoke in Topanga Canyon.

“It was an unfortunate, perfect storm," Foss recalled. "By the grace of God, these two ponies survived…. They're doing moderately okay at this time.”

With the ponies staying with Foss until the reunification process, it’s just another example of the Central Coast doing its part.

“All us horse lovers are all family, and I'm just trying to help where we can," Natale said.

Natale will be collecting donations at 702 Ocean Boulevard in Pismo Beach through Sunday before hitting the road early next week to drop off the supplies in Los Angeles. Donations can also be made at Cafe Andreini in Arroyo Grande.

Foss is also still accepting donations that will go to the animal rescue ranch that was holding the two ponies. It burnt down in the fires. You can find out more information through the Behind the Barn Consignment Facebook page.