Central Coast shoppers weigh in as Black Friday crowds hit record levels

A record number of Americans are expected to shop this Black Friday, nearly 187 million people, according to the National Retail Federation. However, even with the bigger turnout, many shoppers may scale back their spending as retailers face tariff pressures and offer fewer deep discounts than in previous years.

This year’s shopping window is slightly longer with Thanksgiving falling on November 27. Major retailers have been rolling out deals for weeks. Walmart began promoting Black Friday offers on November 14, Amazon launched its Black Friday week on Thursday, and Macy’s opened a dedicated online portal filled with holiday discounts.

Some shoppers say they’ve already taken advantage of early deals, finishing their gift lists before the holiday even began.

One local man said the shift toward online shopping has changed the experience, adding, “I definitely think from when I was a kid, it's a lot different just because of online shopping as well. You can tell malls are kind of down and less crowded… I honestly feel like the sales have gotten a little worse since then,” he said.

Another person visiting San Luis Obispo shared a similar perspective, saying she started browsing Amazon’s deals last week and already wrapped up her Christmas shopping.

Financial experts say the constant stream of promotions can make it easy to overspend.

Garrett Philbin, a financial coach, says Black Friday encourages impulse buying, explaining, “It’s an excuse for people to buy things to make them think they’re saving… A good tip is to take 24 or 48 hours, sleep on it, and then see if you still want it.” Philbin says giving yourself a pause between the impulse and the purchase can help avoid unnecessary spending during a season filled with tempting deals.

While national retailers dominate Black Friday headlines, many small businesses in San Luis Obispo say the day is just as meaningful for them.

Local shop owners were excited to see people downtown, offering their own promotions and the kind of personalized experience that sets small businesses apart. Jeff Henderson, owner of Jeff’s Vintage Store, told us the day is less about sales and more about connection, saying, “For me, Black Friday is more about the community… It’s like our way of giving back.”

Despite the changing landscape of holiday shopping, many local businesses remain optimistic that shoppers will show up, not just for deals, but to support the community they’re part of.

