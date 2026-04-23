Central Coast students test book knowledge at Battle of the Books events

Central Coast students put their book knowledge to the test at two Battle of the Books events on Thursday.

At Centennial Park in Paso Robles, teams participated in the competition that tests their knowledge of books they've read.

Battle of the Books is a voluntary reading incentive program created by America's Battle of the Books and meant to encourage students to read and discuss good books.

In Santa Maria, elementary school students from Northern Santa Barbara County took part in the competition held at the Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

"It's been amazing. I've made a lot of friends and we all love books a lot. We all have similar favorite books. It's just been really great, honestly," said Ontiveros Elementary fifth grader Iker Cortes.

This year marks the 25th annual Battle of the Books for the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Students at the competition have spent all year preparing for. the competition.

