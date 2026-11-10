Central Coast Veterans Day ceremonies and events

Communities across the Central Coast are coming together Wednesday to honor those who have served. Here's a look at some of the events taking place:

ATASCADERO:

A Veterans Day ceremony is slated for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Faces of Freedom Memorial in Atascadero.

LOS OSOS:

People can also gather at a ceremony Wednesday in Los Osos. It begins at 11 a.m. at the Los Osos Valley Mortuary and Memorial Park.

SAN LUIS OBISPO:

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum and American Legion Post 66 are hosting their annual Veterans Day Community Celebration Wednesday in San Luis Obispo. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m. at 801 Grand Avenue, followed by a free community lunch at 11:30 a.m. while supplies last and a 9/11 exhibit and remembrance at 12:30 p.m.. The event will also feature military vehicles, special exhibits, family activities and an onsite blood drive.

SANTA MARIA:

Santa Maria will mark Veterans Day Wednesday with the 25th anniversary ceremony at the Freedom Monument Veterans Memorial. This year’s event will include the dedication of a new plaque honoring Corporal Kenneth S. Adams, a Santa Maria High School graduate killed in Vietnam. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at 600 South McClelland Street.

LOMPOC:

In Lompoc, a ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave #102. There will also be a dedication ceremony for the Vietnam Memorial's relocation.

SANTA BARBARA:

The Santa Barbara community is invited to honor local veterans Wednesday during an annual ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. at 901 Channel Drive and will feature musical performances, a color guard and a military aircraft flyover. This year's ceremony will put a special focus on members of the nation's Military Reserves.

VANDENBERG LEADERS INVOLVED IN LOCAL CEREMONIES:

Several Central Coast communities will mark Veterans Day Wednesday with ceremonies featuring leaders from Space Launch Delta 30, including ceremonies in Santa Maria and Los Osos, as noted above. They will also be part of a ceremony at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang, starting at 11 a.m. An event is also planned for 5:30 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, in Santa Maria.

