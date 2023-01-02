Central Coast visitors and residents make New Year's resolutions

Pismo Beach welcomed the new year with some sunshine, waves, and even some music.

For many, it was the perfect way to start the year.

“We’re going to eat some Wooly’s, we’re going to eat some fish tacos, we’re going to enjoy our new year it was raining last night," said Michele Hill, visiting Pismo Beach.

Here are some resolutions people on the beach have for 2023.

“My goal is to just really get back in the gym focus on health and wellness and spend more time with my family," said Hill.

“Add kindness and compassion. Just try to be nice to people," said San Luis Obispo resident, Janice Cullers, Scott.

“Maybe get better grades, get better at sports, and stuff like that," said Zach Ramirez, who lives in Fresno.

Some even starting a new chapter of life in a new country. That was the case for Charlotte Brook. New Year’s day was her second day in the United States after moving here from England.

“Looking forward to nice weather, a new life, a new chapter in life. Getting started at Pepperdine is a dream for me," said Brook.