Central Coast welcomes 2026 with waves, wellness, and hope

Happy New Year and welcome to 2026! As the calendar turns, communities across the Central Coast are finding ways to celebrate, reflect, and set a positive tone even after a whirlwind 2025 filled with challenges and triumphs.

Last year delivered plenty of memorable local moments: a hometown kid drafted into the MLB, a small town football team making a stunning run, a surprise visit from the Foo Fighters, and resilience in the face of wildfires both manmade and natural.

Now, locals say they’re determined to carry that spirit of hope and community into the new year.

Despite heavy rain on New Year’s Day, many gathered outdoors to refresh and recharge. In Avila Beach, Surfside Sauna owner Brian Anderson welcomed guests for a coastal wellness experience.

"Usually, they start inside the sauna for about 15 minutes, then walk about 20 steps down to the sand, hop into the ocean for a cold plunge," Anderson explained.

For Michael Steele, it was the perfect start to 2026.

"It was going to be a nice rainy day, so I figured no better way to spend it than out here. A beautiful plunge, good sauna. It felt a little cold, but refreshing."

In Pismo Beach, stormy squalls didn’t keep surfers from paddling out to catch the first waves of the year.

"It’s just a good way to start your New Year — enjoying the scenery, the nature, and the view out here. You never let the conditions dictate whether you’re going to come out," one surfer said.

Whether through wellness routines, braving ocean waves, or simply enjoying the Central Coast’s natural beauty, residents I spoke to are embracing 2026 with optimism. Many hope the positive energy of New Year’s Day will carry through the months ahead.