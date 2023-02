A special ceremony will be held on Monday in Morro Bay to christen the new Harbor Patrol Vessel 3869.

The Morro Harbor Department purchased the boat from the Port San Luis Harbor Patrol and refurbished it, converting it to diesel and adding electronics and a new firefighting system.

KSBY Morro Bay Harbor Patrol boats 3869 and 3868.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon on February 20 at the North T-Pier.

The public will also get the opportunity to meet new Harbor Director Ted Schiafone.