Chance of rain prompts warming centers in SLO, Arroyo Grande to open Saturday

With the chances of rain over 50%on Saturday night and early Sunday morning, warming centers in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo are opening their doors to the community.

Guests can check in at the Five Cities Homeless Coalition (5CHC) Warming Center at 1023 East Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The facility will close at 6 a.m.

On Sunday morning, Ride On will provide the following drop-off services for guests:



Depart 5CHC Warming Center at 7:00 a.m.

Oceano Duck Pond

Ramona Park

Fin's Restaurant

Pismo Beach Outlets Bus Stop

In San Luis Obispo, guests can check into the Warming Center at 40 Prado Road from 7 to 9 p.m. Those already enrolled in services with the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) may check in before 7 p.m.

The warming center will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Both facilities will reportedly provide overnight guests with a hot meal, a shower, clean clothing, and a safe and warm place to sleep.

Space is also available for vaccinated pets, emotional support animals, and registered service animals at both warming centers.