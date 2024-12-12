Chance of rain prompts warming centers in SLO, Arroyo Grande to open Wednesday night

With chances of rain and colder weather in the forecast for San Luis Obispo County, officials have announced that warming centers in Arroyo Grande and San Luis Obispo counties will open on Wednesday evening.

Guest check-in at the Prado HSC Warming Center in San Luis Obispo is available from 7 to 9 p.m., according to officials.

The facility's current staff and volunteer capacities reportedly allow for up to 40 warming center participants, all of which representatives say must be in good standing with the CAPSLO 40 Prado Homeless Services Center.

Those already enrolled in services with CAPSLO may check in before 7 p.m., but may not return if they leave after the check-in period closes.

Secure kennels for pets and a designated smoking area will be provided at the center.

Organizers say overnight guests will also be provided a safe and warm place to sleep, clean clothing, a hot shower, and a hot meal.

The Warming Center closes at 8:00 am.

In Arroyo Grande, guests can check in to the SCHC Warming Center from 5:30 - 8 p.m.

The facility also accepts pets with proper vaccinations and provides services and hot meals for overnight guests.

Representatives say families, children, and adults are welcome, regardless of their sobriety status.

Ride On is set to provide the following pick-up and drop-off services in Arroyo Grande:

Wednesday night:



Pismo Outlet Bus Stop at 5:35 p.m.

Fin's Restaurant at 5:37 p.m.

Ramona Park at 5:38 p.m.

Oceano Duck Pond at 5:40 p.m.

Arrive at 5CHC Warming Center at 6 p.m.

Thursday morning:

Depart 5CHC Warming Center at 6 a.m.

Oceano Duck Pond

Ramona Park

Fin's Restaurant

Pismo Beach Outlets Bus Stop

Officials at both facilities say donations of warm clothing and food are needed.

Community members can sign up to volunteer in San Luis Obispo on CAPSLO's website or in Arroyo Grande by calling (805) 550-8701.