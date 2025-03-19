Charges filed against Atascadero deadly hit-and-run suspect

Felony charges have been filed against the suspect in the deadly hit-and-run of an 11-year-old boy in Atascadero last week.

The criminal complaint was filed Tuesday afternoon in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court charging Zachary Bernal, 31, of Atascadero with felony vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, felony leaving the scene of a collision and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, listed in the complaint as fentanyl. A special allegation of fleeing the scene of the crime was also added.

Bernal is currently in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail where bail was set at more than $1 million.

Atascadero police say he was under the influence while behind the wheel of a truck that veered off the road along the 10800 block of El Camino Real Friday afternoon, hitting and killing a boy identified as José Gutiérrez.



Police say using video provided from people in the community, officers were able to locate the 2003 Ford F-150 believed to be involved. It was reportedly discovered abandoned behind an apartment building a few blocks away from the crash site.

A growing memorial is now up along El Camino Real. A gofundme for the family raised more than $21,000.

Bernal is due in court Wednesday morning.

