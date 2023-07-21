Charges filed against suspect in Shandon murder

Charges have been filed against the man accused of murdering a family member and injuring two other people in Shandon over the weekend.

The criminal complaint filed against Justin Tray Buchanan by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office charges the 31-year-old with murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Use of a deadly weapon and great bodily injury enhancements were also added to the complaint.

An hours-long search for the suspect began after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in around 9:23 p.m. Sunday, July 16, from a caller saying he and his wife had been stabbed multiple times on the 200 block of South Second St.

Identified by the sheriff’s office as William Louis Buchanan, 52, of Shandon, the sheriff’s office says he was airlifted to the hospital for what were described as life-threatening injuries. His condition was listed as “stable” as of Monday.

Kelly Jean Buchanan, 44, died from injuries she sustained in the attack.

The charge of assault with a deadly weapon against Buchanan names a third person, who was not listed in information on the incident initially released by the sheriff’s office.

Buchanan was taken into custody shortly after 3 a.m. Monday and, according to jail logs, remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was believed to be isolated, but did not expand on the relationship between the suspect and victims, only describing them as family members.

Buchanan was in court Thursday for arraignment on the charges but did not enter a plea. He is due back in court Aug. 3.