Child, 11, dies from injuries sustained in car accident near Vandenberg Village

An 11-year-old has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon near Vandenberg Village.

California Highway Patrol officials announced the update in a news release Monday, saying the young female "succumbed to her injuries" at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The accident happened on Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Canyon Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Officials say a 2020 Toyota Camry carrying the child along with two adults made a left-hand turn onto Highway 1 when it was struck by a southbound Toyota Prius.

All parties were transported to the hospital. The driver and passenger of the Camry had minor injuries.

The driver of the Prius — a 21-year-old Lompoc man — sustained major injuries.

His updated status is not known.

The accident closed the highway at Santa Lucia Canyon Road for an hour and 10 minutes, officials said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.