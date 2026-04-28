Chimney Rock Road permanent bridge construction underway; expect delays in the area south of Lake Nacimiento

If a drive to Chimney Rock Road, about 20 miles west of Paso Robles, is in your future, plan to give yourself more time than normal.

The County of San Luis Obispo's Public Works Department announced Tuesday that construction is now underway on the building of a permanent two-lane bridge where it intersects with Fan Lane. The location is at the south end of Franklin Creek, just below Lake Nacimiento.

The road is well traveled by those heading to fish in the area or cycle the 23.5-mile cycling loop between Chimney Rock Road and Adelaida Road.

Granite Construction, Inc. is replacing the temporary one-lane steel bridge with a permanent two-lane bridge.

Originally, you could pass through the area thanks to a culvert that diverted rainwater, but when the vicious winter storms in January 2023 blew through, creating a 50-foot-deep and 80-foot-long canyon.

SLO Co. Public Works Dept. This file photo from six months after the storm shows the road washed out at the location of the Chimney Rock Road construction.

The county advises that residents and motorists should use caution in the area and follow the signs leading to the detour with a strict 15-mph speed limit.

"We're happy to be moving forward with the construction phase," said Shelly Cone, a spokesperson for SLO County Public Works. "This project is a culmination of efforts between Public Works staff, our contractors, and partner agencies to replace the temporary structure with a permanent two-lane bridge that will improve reliability, and long-term access for residents and travelers in the area."

We reached out to the folks who run JUSTIN Vineyards in the area, and they confirmed that access to their property is not affected. A spokesperson for JUSTIN Vineyards tells us the construction is five miles past their tasting room, meaning visitors can still get in and out just fine.

The county reports construction will last through the winter, late into 2026.