CHP: Guadalupe man killed in Friday night wrong-way crash

California Highway Patrol has released more details about the wrong-way crash in Orcutt that left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Friday night.

The crash happened at about 8:59 p.m. on March 4, when a driver heading north in the southbound lanes of Hwy 135 collided head-on with a driver heading south, south of Union Valley Parkway.

CHP has identified the wrong-way driver as Jorge Valera Rodriguez, 20, of Guadalupe. Valera Rodriguez was pronounced dead on scene by Santa Barbara County Fire officials.

A 21-year-old male passenger in the car with Valera Rodriguez and the other driver, identified as a 31-year-old Lompoc man, were both hospitalized with major injuries. Officials have not shared their names.

Minutes before the crash, CHP officers had been alerted about a wrong-way driver along the highway. Officers were responding to the driver when the crash happened.

All three men involved were wearing seat belts.

CHP says that Valera Rodriguez may have been impaired when the crash happened.

The collision is still under investigation.