CHP identifies Paso Robles man killed in San Miguel crash

KSBY
Posted at 4:42 PM, Apr 06, 2022
Authorities have identified the person killed in a crash earlier this week in San Miguel as Diego Hernandez, 24, of Paso Robles.

The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Indian Valley Road and Vineyard Canyon Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of the Mazda Hernandez was a passenger in turned directly into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

The two vehicles collided and Hernandez was killed.

CHP says the driver of the Mazda, a 19-year-old man from Bradley, was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The pickup truck driver, a 40-year-old man from San Miguel, suffered minor injuries.

CHP says the crash is under investigation. DUI is not suspected at this time.

