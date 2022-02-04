CHP impounds 5th vehicle suspected in illegal street racing in northern SLO County

The Templeton office of the California Highway Patrol has impounded a fifth vehicle believed to have been involved in an illegal street racing event earlier this year.

The illegal event reportedly took place in northern San Luis Obispo County on January 21.

On January 27, officers impounded four other vehicles believed to be involved.

KSBY The four vehicles seized by CHP Templeton on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

While no arrests have yet been made, officers say the vehicle owners were interviewed.

The vehicles will remain in impound for 30 days from the date of their seizure.

Templeton CHP says there's been an increase in illegal street racing activity on rural roads in northern San Luis Obispo County during the pandemic and it's ramping up efforts to catch those involved.

The CHP asks anyone who witnesses illegal street racing to report it by calling 911.