Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHP looks for eyewitness testimony in deadly crash in Santa Maria

hwy 101 main street crash.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Law enforcement take measurements at the scene of a rollover crash on Highway 101 near Main Street in Santa Maria on Monday, May 9, 2022.
hwy 101 main street crash.jpg
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 18:00:21-04

California Highway Patrol officials are searching for eyewitness testimony in a crash that left one man dead along Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Monday.

At about 9:43 a.m. on May 9, two vehicles were heading northbound along Hwy 101 north of Main St. A 2007 Nissan was in the left lane, and a 2002 Honday CRV was in the middle lane.

CHP officials say the vehicles collided following an unsafe lane change.

In the crash, the Honda overturned multiple times and crossed the highway median. It landed on its wheels on the southbound side of the road.

The Honda's driver, a male, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

CHP urges anyone who witnessed the lane change to come forward and offer a statement to assist officers in the investigation.

Witnesses can contact the agency by phone at 805-349-8728 or by visiting the office in person at 1710 North Carlotti Dr., Santa Maria.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png