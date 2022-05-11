CHP looks for eyewitness testimony in deadly crash in Santa Maria

California Highway Patrol officials are searching for eyewitness testimony in a crash that left one man dead along Hwy 101 in Santa Maria Monday.

At about 9:43 a.m. on May 9, two vehicles were heading northbound along Hwy 101 north of Main St. A 2007 Nissan was in the left lane, and a 2002 Honday CRV was in the middle lane.

CHP officials say the vehicles collided following an unsafe lane change.

In the crash, the Honda overturned multiple times and crossed the highway median. It landed on its wheels on the southbound side of the road.

The Honda's driver, a male, was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

CHP urges anyone who witnessed the lane change to come forward and offer a statement to assist officers in the investigation.

Witnesses can contact the agency by phone at 805-349-8728 or by visiting the office in person at 1710 North Carlotti Dr., Santa Maria.