Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CHP releases more information on deadly crash near Cuesta Grade

FATAL CRASH 2.jpg
KSBY
FATAL CRASH 2.jpg
Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 17:54:38-04

CHP officials have shared more information about the fatal crash that partially closed northbound Hwy 101 to traffic Friday afternoon at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade.

The crash occurred at about 3:27 p.m. on April 15 in the right hand lane of northbound Hwy 101.

A man driving in a pickup truck went off the road and hit a tree. Upon impact, the truck caught fire, and the driver was unable to get out. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials say that for an unclear reason, the driver made right turn across the shoulder before leaving the highway.

CHP has not identified the man killed in the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png