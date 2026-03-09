CHP: Speed a factor in deadly Hwy 46 motorcycle crash

Speed was a factor in a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Highway 46 Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A CHP news release states that at around 9:30 p.m., Russell Palomino, 47, of Visalia, was riding a 2024 Harley Davidson eastbound on Highway 46, east of Geneseo Road, “at a high rate of speed.”

Authorities say a 21-year-old Shandon resident was also heading eastbound but ahead of the motorcycle, driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla “at a greater speed than 65 miles per hour.”

The release states that the motorcycle struck the back of the Corolla due to Palomino’s speed.

He was ejected and died from his injuries, according to CHP.

No one in the Corolla, which reportedly crossed the westbound lanes, landing on the right shoulder after the crash, was injured, according to CHP.

Investigators say it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.