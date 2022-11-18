CHP: Stolen vehicle pursuit reaches three counties

A man from Fresno was arrested after a pursuit across three counties Thursday morning.

Just before 6:20 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report that an Isuzu stake bed truck had been stolen from Ferguson Enterprises in Templeton.

The CHP says the truck had GPS and the company was able to locate it on Highway 41 at the Kern County line.

According to the CHP, when officers attempted to order the driver out of the truck, he intentionally backed into a patrol vehicle and then fled, leading officers on a pursuit through San Luis Obispo, Kern, and Kings counties.

Speeds during the pursuit ranged from 22 miles per hour to 72 miles per hour, and officers say the suspect ran multiple traffic lights.

Eventually, the suspect turned into a cul-de-sac on Bernard Dr. in Kettleman City where he was taken into custody.

Jeffrey Allen Emmett, who officers say was on post-release community supervision, was arrested on suspicion of evading a peace officer, ramming a patrol vehicle, vehicle theft, possession of stolen property, driving on a suspended license, and vandalism.

The stolen truck was returned to its owner.