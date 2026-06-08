CHP Templeton: Fatal traffic collision on Highway 46

According to the California Highway Patrol, one person is dead following a traffic collision that shut down State Route 46 West on Sunday, June 7.

The deadly crash occurred approximately five miles east of Highway 1 near Templeton, prompting authorities to close the roadway for approximately 4 hours while emergency crews responded to the scene.

According to a press release, the preliminary investigation found that a Ford Mustang was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of State Route 46 and crashed head-on with a Ram truck.

The passenger in the Ford Mustang was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver was transported to the hospital with major injuries.

The passenger in the Ram truck was also transported to the hospital.

The collision is still under investigation.