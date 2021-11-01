CHP to host car seat inspection event in Arroyo Grande

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be holding a “child passenger safety seat” check-up and teaching the public on how to properly install car seats on Thursday, Nov. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Arroyo Grande.

It will be held at Grace Central Coast Church parking lot, which is located at 995 E. Grand Avenue in Arroyo Grande.

The event will consist of car seat inspections by certified child passenger safety technicians allowing them to teach the importance of choosing the right car seat, as well as how to install them correctly.

CHP suggests bringing your child car seat and manual, and your vehicle owner’s manual.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) advocates that children should placed in booster seats until they’re big enough to fit seat belts properly.

Car seats can reduce an infant’s risk of fatal injury by 71%.