CHP working to notify next-of-kin for victim in deadly Super Bowl Sunday crash

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash on Super Bowl Sunday in the Arroyo Grande area.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, first responders were called to reports of the vehicle rollover at around 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 8 on Halcyon Road and Mesa View Drive.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson says the vehicle had hit a utility pole and landed on its roof. Traffic control was put into place due to multiple power lines down across the roadway.

The spokesperson says only one person was in the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation and tells KSBY the driver’s next-of-kin has yet to be notified, so the person’s name is not being released at this time.

Toxicology reports are still pending.