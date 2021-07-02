CHP's max enforcement period starts ahead of the holiday weekend

Starting at 6 p.m. Friday, the California Highway Patrol said all available officers will be out patrolling to keep people safe on the roadways during the Fourth of July weekend.

Friday marks the start of the holiday weekend, and CHP officers warn celebrations can turn deadly.

Officer Jose Meza, who works for the CHP in Templeton, said, “The dangers may be amplified this weekend because everybody’s eager to get out.”

Officer Meza described max enforcement as having zero tolerance for any driving behavior that poses a danger.

He predicted the volume of traffic along the Central Coast will be higher because we are coming out of the pandemic.

Meza put it this way, “…You will be cited, you will go to jail, it will be fully enforced.”

This weekend they are going to focus on impaired, reckless, and distracted driving.

This time last year, 36 people lost their lives in crashes in California and the CHP made more than 1,300 arrests for people driving under the influence.

Meza said, “What’s important is that we all take care of one another and we make it there safely, and together we can all save lives.”

The maximum enforcement period ends at midnight, between July 5 and 6.