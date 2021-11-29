Christmas in the Country returns for second year in a row

In 2020, Elks Recreation held its first Christmas in the Country, a holiday light drive-through experience. After its success, it has become a new tradition in Santa Maria.

Attendees have the option of hopping on a wagon or driving their own vehicles to check out the displays at the Elks Event Center located at 4040 S Hwy 101 in Santa Maria.

The winter wonderland display is also organized by the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

“It was really something that we tried to create that the community could do in a safe environment, so we created this drive-thru experience with hundreds of thousands of Christmas Lights,” Johnna Clark, the media director for Elks Recreation.

Christmas in the Country features a mailbox that collects handwritten letters to Santa Claus.

Organizers put up a “Stuff The Stocking” effort to raise awareness and funds to support families facing childhood cancer. All proceeds go to the Golden Circle of Champions program.

“Hundreds of volunteers, the businesses and organizations, so there’s a lot of scenes some of your favorite Christmas movies and different scenes and a lot of creativity of things you haven't seen before,” added Clark.

The event will be running until Dec. 26, 2021.

Tickets for a single vehicle entry are $55 and for a VIP experience on board of a wagon, it will cost $70 per person.

