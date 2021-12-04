Christmas parade returns to downtown San Luis Obispo

The 45th San Luis Obispo Christmas parade made its way back into town after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

It is a team effort in order to bring the Christmas spirit back.

“It’s so much fun seeing everyone getting ready for the Christmas parade. From the business owners decorating their storefront, to all of the entries getting ready decorating their floats, to people setting up their chairs early so they can get a good view of the parade," said Bettina Swigger, CEO of downtown SLO.

“We are so excited for the parade to come back tonight, our corner here on Chorro and Palm is the official kick-off starting location for the parade. After a year off we are more than excited than ever to really bring this to life," said Amber Karson, co-owner of the Ah Louis store.

This year’s theme was California Dreamin' and included 76 entries from local organizations. Giving everyone something to look forward to.

“Lots of fire trucks, we’ll have Santa riding out at the end like we always close the parade. We have bicyclists, gymnast teams, lots of dancers, everything your heart desires. Lots of sparkly lights so it’s going to be a great time," said Swigger.

The parade route starts at Chorro and Palm streets and goes through downtown ending at the intersection of Nipomo and Monterey streets.