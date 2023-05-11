Chumash elder selected as Santa Barbara fiesta grand marshal, an event first

An elder of the Barbareño Chumash community has been selected as grand marshal of the 2023 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade in Santa Barbara — a first-time occurrence for the mainstay event.

Ernestine De Soto, whose ancestors have been a part of the Santa Barbara community for generations, will have a prominent position in this year’s historical parade, an Old Spanish Days Fiesta press release said.

“Being asked to be the Fiesta Parade Grand Marshal is a wonderful opportunity to show our Santa Barbara community that we Chumash are still here and that we have left our mark on this place,” Ernestine De Soto said in the release. “Our presence was the first and our town of Syuxtun, located at the harbor front, was the first village here. Our younger generation is following us, making their contributions to our community and to keeping our Chumash traditions alive. I am pleased to represent the recognition of the Chumash roots of our Ygnacio family.”

The parade, which takes place in August, will travel along Cabrillo Boulevard and pass De Soto’s ancestral village, Syuxtun. It is known as one of the largest Chumash villages on the south coast.

De Soto’s great, great grandmother, Maria Ygnacia, was the last survivor of those born at the “powerful” village of Syuxtun, the press release said. It was the dominant village between Gaviota and Carpinteria, the release said, where De Soto’s ancestors lived for many years.

“Old Spanish Days Fiesta is proud to honor Ernestine and the Chumash for their multi-generational contributions toward building the Santa Barbara community that we know today,” 2023 Old Spanish Days El Presidente David Bolton said. “The Chumash were here first, and they remain here today. They have played an important role in our history. They truly deserve this honor.”