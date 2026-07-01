Chumash Heritage Garden opens in San Luis Obispo, celebrating Indigenous plant knowledge

A new two-acre garden dedicated to Chumash culture and the traditional uses of native plants is now open in San Luis Obispo.

A public opening ceremony was held for the Chumash Heritage Garden, located at the San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden at 3450 Dairy Creek Road.

The site features more than 40 California native species selected for their significance to the Chumash people.

Project officials say the opening marks a milestone in a multi-year effort to honor Chumash history and share Indigenous knowledge of native plants.