Cider, our Pet of the Week, is a sweet and spunky available pup

Every Friday we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week it is sweet one year old boy Cider's turn in the spotlight.

He is just under a year old and has been at the shelter almost all his life. He loves to make friends with other dogs and will do best in a home with multiple other dogs. He can be a bit slow to warm up to people at first but when introduced properly will shine.

He is almost 50 pounds and is a shepherd mix. While at the shelter he has become a staff and trainer favorite and they hope to get him a forever home soon.

He will be available at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo from Noon to 4 p.m. daily.

Click here for more information on Cider!