Circus Vargas extends stay in San Luis Obispo

There’s still time to catch the action happening under the big top at the Madonna Meadows.

Circus Vargas has extended its time in San Luis Obispo, now offering shows through Monday, July 21.

This year’s theme is Hollywood Dreams, with acts that include aerialists, acrobats and more designed to be an homage to Tinseltown’s Golden Age.

"This year, we're welcoming our wonderful Colombian troupe all the way from Colombia. They are the Meza high wire troupe. They are sensational," Ringmaster Jonathan Lee Iverson told KSBY ahead of the group's first San Luis Obispo show last month.

Circus Vargas is family-owned and operated and has been traveling since 1969.

"What makes Circus Vargus special is it's owned by a family, presented by families to families, and families always react to us and we talk about all sorts of families, all sorts of people," Iverson said. "It's for children of all ages. It's not just a children's show; everybody always thinks they have to have their kids there. We see many young couples who come and they, they... propose to each other. It's wonderful. This place, it's for love, it's for fun, it's for adventure. It'll get you some thrills. It is magnificent and you don't wanna miss it."

For more information or tickets, click here.