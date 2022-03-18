City announces passing of former San Luis Obispo Mayor Dave Romero

Former San Luis Obispo mayor and longtime public works director Dave Romero has died.

Romero served as the city's public works director for 36 years starting in 1956. He served eight years on the city council from 1992 to 2000. In 2002, he was elected mayor and held that role until his retirement in 2010.

Romero was involved in several major city projects throughout his career, including the creation of Mission Plaza, the Los Osos Valley Road overpass, the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly, two new parking garages, a seismic retrofit program, multiple infrastructure projects, and much more.

City of San Luis Obispo Dave Romero oversees the construction of Mission Plaza as San Luis Obispo's Public Works Director.

San Luis Obispo city officials said Friday that flags would be lowered to half-staff in Romero's honor.

In a statement, San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart said, "Mayor Romero was such a fundamental part of the fabric of our city, it's hard to find the right words to mark his passing. He loved this city, and his contributions will live on for generations to come. Through the roads he helped build, water he secured, and downtown improvements he inspired, he was a critical part of so many of the things we love about our community today."

"When it comes to public service, it would be hard to find a finer example than Mayor Romero," said City Manager Derek Johnson. "Whether in his role as Public Works Director, City Council member, Mayor or Professor, his life's work was to make this city what it is today."