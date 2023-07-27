City of Arroyo Grande appoints interim city manager

The City of Arroyo Grande has appointed a new interim city manager, a spokesperson for the city announced Wednesday.

Bill Robeson, who is the city’s assistant city manager/public works director, has been appointed interim city manager by Arroyo Grande City Council during their regular meeting July 25.

Robeson is filling the position that will be vacated by departing city manager Whitney McDonald, who was hired by the City of San Luis Obispo in June for the same position. Her final day with Arroyo Grande is July 31.

Robeson will assume the role on Aug. 1.

Prior to his appointment as assistant city manager/public works director in September 2020, Robeson served as the city’s public works director from 2017 to 2020.

He has over 29 years of public service — 23 of which have been for San Luis Obispo County, where he served as the deputy director of the Planning and Building Department, the city release said.

“The city is grateful for Ms. McDonalds’s commitment, leadership, and contributions to our community, as well as her impact on city staff and developing the city into an inclusive work culture,” the City of Arroyo Grande’s press release said. “We wish her and her family the very best.”