City of Goleta breaks ground for new community garden and splash pad

City of Goleta officials and community members commemorated the groundbreaking of two projects in Old Town on Monday during a ceremony.

Approximately 40 people gathered at Armitos Park to take part in the groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s first community garden.

Attendees heard about the project from the city’s parks and recreation manager and the Goleta city council.

After, the group walked together to neighboring Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park to break ground on the city’s first splash pad.

The community garden will be constructed in the undeveloped area of Armitos Park, south of the playground.

The design includes 50 raised garden plots, a picnic area with a pizza oven, a gathering/education area, and tool sheds. The playground will also receive a refresh that includes the addition of swings, sand features, and music elements.

The splash pad at Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park will nestle between the basketball court and one of the picnic shelters.

The park will also receive other upgrades, including additional fencing for basketball and pickleball, and shade structures over the picnic areas by the soccer field. Once construction is complete, the basketball court will be resurfaced.

Construction fencing will be placed on each project site by next week. During construction, all of Armitos Park will be closed.

Jonny D. Wallis Neighborhood Park will have portions of the park open as long as it is safe for the public. The portions of the park that will be closed include the basketball court, parts of the parking lot, the bocce and Bankshot courts, one of the covered picnic shelters, and the chess/checker tables.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in mid-October.