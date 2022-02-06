City of Goleta distributed 10,000 COVID-19 at home, test kits.

The City of Goleta handed out more than 10,000 COVID-19 at home, test kits to community members.

During three and a half hours, volunteers gave out the tests at the West Wind Drive-In Theater located at 907 Kellog Avenue in Goleta.

The plan was to distribute the kits at 10 A.M., but due to a high demand resulting in long lines, volunteers started giving out the tests at 9:15 A.M. until supplies ran out.

The at-home tests were provided by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

“Thanks to everyone who came out today. It made all of us here at the City of Goleta happy to be a part of this project. Thanks to the volunteers who spent their Saturday with us,” said Michael Baris, who is the City of Goleta Emergency Services Coordinator.

Mayor Paula Perotte, Councilmember James Kyriaco, and Councilmember Kyle Richards were among the volunteers participating in this distribution.

West Drive-In lent the space while the Santa Barbara County Food Bank assisted with logistics.

Tests can still be ordered through the U.S. Postal Service. For more information, click here.