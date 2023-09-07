City of Morro Bay holds first community workshop on road safety enhancements

On Wednesday, the City of Morro Bay held its first community workshop to gather public input on how to improve travel throughout the city.

City officials say they've already identified eight hot spots where most traffic incidents occur, but they’re relying on the community for more input.

It’s all part of the city’s Local Roadway Safety Plan (LRSP).

The goal is to identify and understand existing high-risk crash areas and develop potential projects to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.

“The ultimate idea is to come up with project ideas, which would then require grant funding for bigger projects," said Eric Riddiough, Morro Bay City Engineer.

Collecting data is the first step in shaping what those safety enhancements may look like, which could mean adding a crosswalk or even a stop sign.

“One of our first activities is to visit eight different locations where the majority of crashes or incidents have occurred in the city, so we're going to be doing that tomorrow. Those will likely be some of the first spots where we would look at improvements," Riddiough said.

“I think everyone in Morro Bay would probably agree — Main Street and Highway 41, that stop sign seems to be a vortex of confusion," said business owner Jon Nowaczyk.

The city’s engineer says a roundabout for that intersection is already in the works.

For people who didn’t get to attend Wednesday’s meeting, another one is scheduled for October.

Community members can also visit Morro Bay’s city website and use an online mapping tool to report specific areas of concern.

The LRSP is being funded by a grant from Caltrans.