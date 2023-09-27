Watch Now
City of Paso Robles interviews city council candidates to fill vacant seat

The seat was left vacant by the late Steve Martin.
Posted at 11:29 PM, Sep 26, 2023
The City of Paso Robles interviewed potential candidates Tuesday evening to fill the city council seat left vacant following the death of long-time council member Steve Martin.

Martin died in August following a lengthy, "hard-fought" battle with an illness.

Ten total candidates applied for the position. Eight were registered voters within the city's limits and were subsequently approved to be interviewed.

Candidates' names were chosen at random and interviewed one at a time — all receiving the same five questions.

The other candidates were in a separate room while the interviewee met with the panel.

The city will name the selected candidate on October 3.

