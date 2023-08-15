Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin dies after 'hard-fought illness'

Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin died Monday after a "hard-fought illness," city officials announced Tuesday, Aug. 15.

In a press release, the city said, "Mayor Martin's passing leaves a void throughout the community, as he leaves behind a legacy of over two decades of tireless public service and unwavering commitment to the betterment of Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County."

In March, the city announced that Martin would be taking time off to receive treatment for a serious health condition.

Martin first served on the Paso Robles City Council from 1987 to 1996. During that time, he was mayor from 1988 to 1990.

He returned to the City Council in 2012. He was elected mayor in 2014 and re-elected in 2018 and 2022.

According to the city, Martin grew up in Atascadero and lived in Paso Robles from 1973 until his death. He also worked for decades in corporate communications, radio, television, newspaper, publishing, internet design, and public relations.

City leaders credit Martin with playing an instrumental role in the development of the city's downtown area and the creation of the Paso Robles Wine Festival.

"Steve was a trusted colleague, a good friend, a thoughtful leader, and the ultimate public servant," said Paso Robles Mayor Pro tempore John Hamon. "It has been an honor to serve with him these many years. His passing is a great loss for the City Council, our community, and most especially his family. Our prayers are with his wife Jennifer, daughters, grandchildren, and extended family."

"Mayor Martin's impact extended far beyond his role in local government. He was deeply involved in numerous civic organizations and philanthropic efforts, always striving to uplift the less fortunate and address social challenges. His compassion and dedication to public service made a lasting difference in the lives of countless individuals, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of our community," said City Manager Ty Lewis.

Family members are reportedly planning a public memorial service, which is expected to be held in the next month.

City officials say Hamon will continue to act as mayor until that position is filled. A discussion on the mayor's position will be held at a future city council meeting.

