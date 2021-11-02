City of Pismo Beach offering childcare scholarships, grants

The City of Pismo Beach is now offering grants and scholarships for childcare centers and local families.

The Pismo Beach Childcare Assistance Grant will provide residents with up to $2,000 scholarships for childcare payments. The monthly amount may vary based on need and duration of assistance.

The Childcare Expansion and/or Reopening Grant Program is available to pay the costs of certifications, regulatory requirements, or other physical improvements to reopen or expand childcare centers in the City of Pismo Beach.

A total of $50,000 is set aside for the two programs.

Families and childcare businesses have until November 19 to apply for the grants.

To apply for the Pismo Beach Childcare Grant, click here.

To apply for the Childcare Expansion and/or Reopening Grant Program, click here.